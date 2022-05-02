ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

SR 56 at I-75 reopens with diverging diamond interchange

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 75 at State Road 56 Sunday afternoon following construction of a diverging diamond interchange traffic pattern.

Two through-lanes are open in each direction of SR 56 over I-75, along with dedicated lanes to enter northbound and southbound I-75. All ramps are also open and available to enter and exit I-75.

However, road construction is not over in the area.

An additional lane will open in each direction of SR 56 later this summer, so drivers can still expect to see construction workers.

