West Palm Beach, FL

NASCAR teams turn to Army veteran to design paint schemes

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The paint schemes fans see on NASCAR racecars are not just for looks The designs sometimes lure in potential sponsors. Teams are getting creative with who they tap to create the schemes.

Just like the cars NASCAR drivers compete with, paint schemes have evolved over time. A few teams have turned to a man who lives hundreds of miles away from Charlotte, North Carolina to create some recognizable racecars.

“Since I was a kid I remember watching Cale Yarborough in the early 80s going around Talladega. I love fast cars,” said David Marrero, who lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The cars have changed since the days of Cale Yarborough, but one thing remains the same. sponsors drive NASCAR. The bolder the paint scheme, the better.

David Marrero’s been a soldier for 30 years. He now serves in the Army Reserves. He also designs NASCAR paint schemes, but Marrero didn’t discover this creative gift until he went to a NASCAR race in 2016. He asked a team owner one simple question, how he can help?

“One thing led to another and he didn’t pay me a dime first of all. This is commission only. Show me what you got,” said Marrero.

What Marrero got is a job this year designing schemes for Live Fast Motorsports. The designs don’t start on paper, but on a computer using Adobe Illustrator.

“Then I have a 3DS max where I can put a 3D model of a race car and I can put inside the track or a picture or whatever,” said Marrero.

The design process is just beginning. The models are sent to sponsors for approval and what they say goes.

“Anybody can design cars. Anybody can make things good, but the sponsorship is where the money is,” said Marrero.

Marrero’s designs have brought in sponsors, many of them new to the sport. His inspiration today originates from an old art staple.

“So I used to watch Bob Ross. My grandmother sent me to art school. I was good on my own sketching things and making things look real,” said Marrero.

The racecars in NASCAR are no longer actually painted. They are printed out on a large wrap which is then sealed to the car which makes it easy to change paint designs in and out.

NASCAR leaders have the final approval for all paint schemes.

