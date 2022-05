Both Monroe County public school districts will no longer provide free lunch to all students starting next school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, with authorization from Congress, has offered waivers so schools across the country could provide free meals to all students instead of just those who meet low-income requirements. The effort was so successful it was extended through the 2020-2021 school year and again through the 2021-2022 school year.

