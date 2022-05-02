ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies after Tesla goes airborne, flips over, police say

DURHAM, N.C. ( WNCN ) – One person died in a crash after a car flew off an overpass and onto Interstate 40 in North Carolina Friday, Durham police said.

The wreck happened when the driver of a 2017 Tesla collided with the rear bumper of another car, police said.

“After the initial impact, the Tesla left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a telephone pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40 east,” the news release said.

The car flipped as it went off the overpass and landed across all three lanes of I-40, police said.

The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. along eastbound I-40 at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a Saturday night news release from Durham police. The crash closed the interstate for nearly four hours Friday afternoon.

Zack A. Wojenski, 45, of Apex, who was driving the Tesla, died at the scene, the news release said.

The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The highway reopened around 8 p.m. Friday. No cars were hit on I-40, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

