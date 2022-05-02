ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Briargate area overnight house fire

By Kate Singh
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire early Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Tinsel Place, which is located just east of the intersection of Chapel Hill and Mirage.

Crews declared the fire under control after being on scene for just about 25 minutesl Still, CSFD crews stayed in place to monitor for hot spots and other dangers.

No just as yet on what caused this fire. Crews did share that no was injured in the incident.

