Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years. Born on February 25, 1928, in Oil City, the son of Edward Eugene Rodgers, Sr. and Velma Elvira Chapman Rodgers, Ed Rodgers grew up on Oil City’s north side and was a 1945 graduate of Oil City High School.

