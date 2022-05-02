10 Restaurants in Racine County with Great Patio Dining

Wisconsin’s weather should soon start to cooperate, and with that comes patio dining. Sunshine and clear skies are what we hope for in the future. When that day comes, it will be the perfect opportunity to take a seat at one of Racine’s finest establishments with patio dining.

Whether you are looking to grab drinks with co-workers, celebrate a birthday, or grab a bite to each after church, spend it outside. The following 10 establishments have patios that make for a great outing. Note that these establishments are not listed in ranking order.

1. Doc’s on the Fox Bar & Grill

Doc’s on the Fox Bar & Grill, 232 N. Milwaukee St. in Waterford has a unique outdoor patio setting. Dine on top of the rooftop and receive service right at your table. Enjoy the view that overlooks the Fox River. Have a boat? Dock your boat on the river and then enjoy time on the patio.

2. Blue Bear Que at The Nash

Blue Bear Que and The Nash have teamed up. Enjoy patio dining in Downtown Racine with Blue Bear Que you at The Nash, 522 6th St. Enjoy their unique venue while listening to live music. If you like blues, rock, classic rock, and/or the oldies then this is your place to be. Blue Bear Que will provide the drinks and local eats. If you like good music and barbeque, then you can support two businesses at once.

3. The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake

Enjoy Burlington’s very own, The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, for a day or night full of beautiful views and tasty treats. You have the option to dine lakeside while enjoying a cold brew and homemade dishes. This restaurant has the taste of summer written all over it.

4. Michael’s on the Lake

At Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, in Kansasville, enjoy a casual-yet-fine outdoor patio dining experience. Eat your dinner while looking out onto a beautiful view of Eagle Lake. Enjoy favorites like steak, seafood, chicken, pork, pizza, and a Wisconsin must-have, fish fry.

5. Lucky Star Pub & Eatery

You’re in luck. Lucky Star Pub & Eatery, 864 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington has outdoor seating. From breakfast to lunch and even dinner, they’ve got you covered. Their menu is packed full of Mexican favorites and traditional pub & eatery items.

6. Route 20

This fun restaurant offers a wide variety of live music acts. It’s the place to be if you are looking for a good time. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., in Sturtevant has a great selection of food and great acts to accompany. Enjoy their indoor area or step outside for an outdoor patio dining experience.

7. Meadowbrook Country Club

Want to enjoy the country club without being a member? Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, offers meals for a classy dinner but also entertains folks who are looking for an option that’s simple. The atmosphere is welcoming and inviting at this upscale locale.

8. Amos Los Tacos

Did someone say Taco Tuesday? It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy Amos Los Tacos. Enjoy patio dining with a variety of Mexican cuisine at 230 Main St. in Downtown Racine. Wash down your meal with a margarita or a Mexican Old Fashioned.

9. Husher Pub

Located at 9002 6 Mile Road in the small and quaint town of Husher, is Husher Pub and Grill. Grab a couple of buddies and head out to their bar for a drink and a bite to eat. Enjoy patio dining, play a round of horseshoes and enjoy the outdoor atmosphere.

10. Hiawatha Bar & Grill

Dine outside at Hiawatha Bar & Grill, located at 9809 Durand Ave., otherwise known as “the tracks at Highway 11.” This place has it all, from beer on tap to polka music and of course, daily specials. Find a spot to sit outside and munch on your favorite menu items like Watha Wings or a Big Buck sandwich.

