Atlanta, GA

Legal analyst believes Atlanta 'Pedal Pub' crash could set a local and national precedent

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have charged the driver of a pedal pub with DUI, and the company is facing a business permit violation after the Saturday evening crash hurting 15 people, two of them critically, and another three seriously. A pedal pub is a vehicle resembling a large...

Maude
3d ago

I can't believe any sane sober person would think a pedal pub is a good idea.

bilbo waggins
3d ago

hilariously enough, I saw them rolling down Edgewood yesterday evening around 4-5pm and thought, "I would never in this city" and sure enough, they had a crash

