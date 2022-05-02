ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Police: Man fired shots near woman after assaulting her at work

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago
Racine police say a man fired shots at or near a woman when she arrived home from work after he assaulted her earlier that same day.

Benito Martinez was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 10-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $27,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was working at 6 p.m. March 9 at the group home where Martinez is also employed when he arrived and started arguing with her outside. The woman told police she and Martinez have a history outside of work as well. When the woman went back inside the house because she was cooking something, Martinez followed her.

Police say Martinez pushed the woman and slapped a pan of hot grease. The woman had grease stains on her jacket and her pants and didn’t appear to have injuries, but she complained about pain in her right thigh so she went to the hospital to get looked at.

When the woman arrived at home that same evening shortly before 9 p.m., she noticed a white car pull out of the alley and stop in the intersection, the complaint continues. Martinez exited the vehicle and began firing, but the woman couldn’t tell if he was shooting at her or into the air because she was ducking for cover. Four 9mm casings were recovered at the scene.

Martinez remains in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and will next be in court May 5 for his preliminary hearing.

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

