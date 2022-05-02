ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

No surprise that season’s 1st no-hitter required team effort

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a matter of time before baseball’s next no-hitter. The way it unfolded was somewhat appropriate. The...

kesq.com

KESQ

Correa’s tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single and the Minnesota Twins got their 10th win in 11 games with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Paddack got just enough run support for the win. The right-hander allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins were shut out in two of his first three starts this season. Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Carrasco navigates 8 innings, Mets sweep twinbill vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and the New York Mets beat the Braves 3-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Braves 5-4. Alonso had two hits in each game. Carrasco stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back well after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis. The Mets pitched their sixth shutout in 26 games this season.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB
KESQ

Giolito gets help in pitching White Sox past Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field. José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Giolito reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second.
CHICAGO, IL
State
New York State
KESQ

Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says the procedure will take place later this week. Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play. It’s been a difficult season for the 28-year-old Sanó, who’s batting .093 with one home run.
MLB
KESQ

Whitmore retires ex-MLBer as 1st woman pitcher in Atlantic

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore relieved for the Staten Island FerryHawks with the bases loaded and retired former major leaguer Ryan Jackson, becoming the first woman to pitch in the independent Atlantic League. Days after breaking another barrier by starting in left field, Whitmore got a chance to show off her two-way talents with two outs in the ninth inning against the Lexington Legends. Trailing 3-1, manager Edgardo Alfonzo gave Whitmore the ball for the first time in Staten Island’s 11th game. She came on to face Jackson, who played 42 games in the majors with the Cardinals and Angels. Jackson flied out to right field.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
KESQ

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira earns Georgia Tech degree

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Teixeira earned plenty of accolades over his long tenure in Major League Baseball. Gold Glove awards. Silver Slugger trophies. A World Series ring. Made a lot of money, too. Still, Teixeira felt something was missing. That hole will be filled Saturday when he graduates from Georgia Tech with a degree in business administration. He will graduate more than two decades after he left campus to pursue a professional baseball career. Teixeira calls it one of his proudest accomplishments. He says his new degree will earn a prominent place in his home office, alongside all his baseball awards.
ATLANTA, GA

