Chicago, IL

Two men found shot in South Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two men were shot Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m....

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

9 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shoot one of three men robbing him in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
#South Chicago#Police#Shot Spotter#Violent Crime#Area Two
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

19-year-old man shot to death in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood late Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street and discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Young woman killed in Edgewater apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old woman was days from graduating from college when she was ambushed outside an elevator in her own Edgewater apartment building and shot and killed this week. Just hours later, police said they also found a man dead inside the same building. Police late Tuesday were trying to determine whether the two deaths within 24 hours in one building are connected. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported on Tuesday, the family of Brittany Kinlow said she had just finished finals. Kinlow's family was still in shock – telling us her murder was too fresh for them...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 17, found dead in Tinley Park home; authorities rule death a homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the lower level of a home in Tinley Park over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide. Tinley Park police were called Sunday night to the 7800 block of West 167th Street in the southwest suburb. They found the teenage girl dead on the lower level of the home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has ruled the girl's death a homicide, police said. Police detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community. A memorial has been set up in front of the house where the girl's body was found.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Waukegan police officer shoots, kills husband in domestic incident, authorities say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police say an off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband over the weekend. At 8 p.m. Sunday, Waukegan police were called to a single-family home in the 2000 block of North Avenue in the Northern Illinois city for a reported shooting. They found a man in his 30s had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital, where she died. The woman is in her 40s and is a 19-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department. She was taken to an area hospital with visible physical injuries. Police said the off-duty officer and the man were married to each other, and it was the off-duty officer who first called 911. It is believed that a domestic incident led the officer to shoot and kill her husband. She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by Illinois State Police.
WAUKEGAN, IL

