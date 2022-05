If you think buying a house in town has become expensive in Idaho, it’ll cost you even more if you’re buying a place on the water. Here is a link from the Wall Street Journal. You may not go beyond the paywall (if you’ve got money to spare I recommend a subscription) so let me summarize. Lake houses in Idaho and Montana are selling at double what they often sold just two years ago. The so-called pandemic was a major driver for buyers who were looking to escape the crowded cities of the west coast. In fact, buyers come from all over the world, and instead of pickup trucks, they tool around town in Rolls Royce automobiles.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO