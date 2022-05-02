ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What onion, when and why? Everything onion for your next recipe

By Deanna Fox
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are as many types of onions as an onion has layers. Well, maybe not exactly, but there are a lot of onion varieties in the world. Hundreds even, and they all vary in flavor, texture, and other traits. Onions are part of the allium genus, which also includes...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Has Kept Her Glass Coffee Pot Spotless for Decades — Here’s How She Does It

When I was growing up, after every family dinner, I’d hear the familiar sound of ice rattling around inside a coffee pot coming from the kitchen. Shortly after everyone had finished their coffee, and it was time to clear the Sunday dinner table, my grandma would get up to go and clean the coffee pot using this trick. She would pour a handful of ice into the carafe, briskly swirling it as she kept up the conversation. I didn’t know it then, but her technique kept her glass carafe sparkling much more effectively than if she just washed it with soap and water. To this day, hearing the sound of ice rattling always makes me think back to those loud, weekly dinner shindigs we shared, but it’s also a super-effective way to get rid of the coffee stains in your pot.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vidalia Onion#Onion Rings#Green Onion#Spring Onion#Food Drink#Texas Super Sweet#Yellow Onion#Spanish#White Onion
The Kitchn

Mexican Cornbread

A tender and delicious square of alongside a warm bowl of chili is a match made in mealtime heaven. The hint of sweetness in the cornbread pairs so well with the spice and heat from the chili. If you want to take this pairing and kick it up a notch, next time try making a batch of this Mexican cornbread. It’s everything you already love about cornbread, but taken to a whole new level with the addition of jalapeños, scallions, and pepper Jack cheese. A can of cream-style corn is stirred into the batter for added texture and moisture, giving the bread a hearty distribution of whole corn kernels in every square.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHURRO BITES

Churro Bites are tiny deep-fried bits of heaven, tossed in sweet cinnamon sugar! Easy, homemade churros made with simple ingredients are truly irresistible!. This churro bites recipe is super easy to make from scratch and the results are tasty, hot fried nugget of deliciousness. When you make this delightful churro recipe be warned, once you try these satisfying chucks of goodness you might never buy store bought again.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Couldn't Believe Geoffrey Zakarian's Mile-High Lemon Meringue Pie

You may be familiar with the creamy citrus flavor of lemon meringue. Cuisine at Home states that in its most basic form, meringue is egg whites whipped with sugar. The whipping allows air into the whites to froth them up, while the sugar keeps the fluffy structure stable and sweet and causes the egg whites to balloon up to eight times their size — something expertly done at the restaurant celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian visited in New York.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Easy Tartar Sauce Recipe

Picture this: You've just fried up some fish, and when you reach for an accompanying condiment, you opt for ketchup instead of tartar sauce. The horror! While it's not actually a crime to eat fried fish without tartar sauce, it might as well should be. There really is no better complement to the wonderful flavors of juicy, flaky, and succulent fried fish, and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating definitely agrees. Thanks to her easy tartar sauce recipe, you can make the creamy sauce right in your own kitchen, so you'll never have to settle for dipping fish sticks in ketchup ever again. "I love the combo of the slightly sour pickles and capers with creamy mayo in this sauce," Brookes says. "You might not typically think to combine these ingredients together, but the result is delicious."
RECIPES
The Independent

How to make guacamole at home to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

If you’re not planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at your favourite restaurant this year then why not try this instead?Apart from tequila, guacamole may be the most important accompaniment. The good news? The avocado-based dip is extremely easy to make. This is what you need to make guacamole at home. 3 avocados 1 lime1 tsp salt ½ cup diced onionFresh cilantro (at least 3 tbsp) 2 Roma tomatoes, diced1 tsp minced garlicMango, diced (optional)1/2 jalapeño, diced (optional)The first step to making guacamole is to remove the skins and pits of the avocados and mash the fruits in a large...
30Seconds

Healthier Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe With Less Sugar, More Fiber & Added Nutrition

Is it possible to make a healthy cookie? I pick up packaged cookies claiming to be healthy, but I can't pronounce the ingredients, or there's too much sugar and not enough fiber, so I give up and put the package back. I was beginning to think I could never eat chocolate chip cookies every again. But then I got out my aunt's famous chocolate chip cookie recipe and set out to change her recipe into a healthier version (gasp!).
RECIPES
Kingsport Times-News

What's Cooking: Kay's is among area's best-kept secrets

Kay's Restaurant is perhaps one of the best-kept 37-year-old secrets in the area, at least for those who don't routinely travel 11-W between Crown Colony and the Highway 394 turnoff to Blountville. We were alerted to go visit Kay's by Arcadia resident Ricky Nottingham and his mother, Barbara Carr, who...
KINGSPORT, TN
Field & Stream

Goodbye to the Divide: The Best Part of Elk Camp Wasn’t the Hunting

From 1971 to 1991, I hunted out of a town in Montana that I learned to think of as home. It consisted of 18,000 people when I started going. The airline terminal was so small you could spit across it, which people sometimes did. To get a nonresident big-game license, you went to the gun store and put $151 on the counter. It entitled you to an elk, two deer (I think), and a black bear.
30Seconds

Zesty Barbecue Chicken Recipe Will Make Your Mouth Water

Barbecue chicken is one of those dinners the whole family enjoys. This easy barbecue chicken recipe is not only super simple and kid-approved, it's also full of zesty flavor that will make your mouth water. Plus, it's made (apart from the chicken) with mostly pantry staple ingredients, making it easy to pull together.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Sourdough Bread Dough Rule You Should Never Break

During the pandemic, learning how to make homemade sourdough bread seemed to top the list of new activities and hobbies people picked up to occupy their time. Baking can serve as a great stress reliever for some people, and mastering the art of crafting sourdough provided a fun challenge and a much-needed distraction from all the unfortunate news filling our social media and news feeds.
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Says This Bacony Classic Is Her Weeknight Dinner

Few dishes are as delicious, filling, and comforting as a big bowl of pasta carbonara. Of all the noodle dishes from Italy, carbonara holds a special place among the classics, right up there with spaghetti and meatballs. There are many origin stories out there, but carbonara appears to have originated...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy