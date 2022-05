A quieter day is on tap as the cold front that brought stronger to severe storms overnight works eastward. Winds have turned around from the NW which will keep us well below average today with highs only in the 50s and 60s. That wind flow is key though as it will allow a few peeks of sunshine to squeak through at times. Our next disturbance is on the horizon for our Hump Day and this one will likely bring scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO