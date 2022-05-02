ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

True of False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
96.7 The River

Think Spring & Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As spring slowly approaches, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hometownsource Com#Headlight High Beam
96.7 The River

Where to Dine Outdoors in Central Minnesota

With spring finally showing its face, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at the best spots in Central Minnesota for outdoor eating and drinking. These local spots are excited to see you. Let's hope for a long stretch of nice weather. Central MN Outdoor...
RESTAURANTS
96.7 The River

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Man Shares Survival Story After Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
96.7 The River

Who in Central Minnesota Makes Your Favorite Pizza? [POLL]

Let's all chime in and let the world know who in Central Minnesota we think has the best pizza. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a slice or whole pizza, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer sausage or pepperoni, onions or peppers, thin crust or deep dish -- you can find it all in Central Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle that was stolen on the 100 block of 19th 1/2 avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a 2010 Red Dodge Minivan with Minnesota license plate CDF 458. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1 SUMMERTIME...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

How Minnesota Ranks in Craft Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Craft brewers from all across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the annual Craft Brewers Conference. How does Minnesota stack up when it comes to the number of breweries we have in our state? There are 226 craft breweries in Minnesota which ranks us 15th nationally.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Highway 23 Detour Begins Monday East of Foley

FOLEY -- A major detour between Foley and Milaca begins Monday. A major reconstruction project on Highway 23 will close the road and force traffic to detour via Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 4, over to Mille Lacs County Road 12 to Highway 169 in Milaca.
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy