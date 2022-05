HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas couple returned home from a trip Monday afternoon and got a greeting from an 8-foot alligator they are sure not to forget. Harris County Constable Deputies were contacted by the couple who told them about the alligator at their home near the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane, according to their Facebook post. They worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife to find and relocate the alligator back to his ”natural habitat”.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO