Tulsa, OK

“I may have killed her”; Tulsa man arrested in wife’s murder

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in south Tulsa, where a woman in her 70s was found dead in her home near 76th and Sheridan Monday morning.

Officers say a man in his 70s called 911 and said he found his wife dead in their home. The man then said he may have killed her.

Charles Bradley arrested in Tulsa shooting death of his wife

Police arrested Charles Bradley around 4:30 a.m. for first degree murder.

Tulsa police says Sandra Bradley was shot to death. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. Their investigation is ongoing.

