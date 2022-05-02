“I may have killed her”; Tulsa man arrested in wife’s murder
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in south Tulsa, where a woman in her 70s was found dead in her home near 76th and Sheridan Monday morning.
Officers say a man in his 70s called 911 and said he found his wife dead in their home. The man then said he may have killed her.
Police arrested Charles Bradley around 4:30 a.m. for first degree murder.
Tulsa police says Sandra Bradley was shot to death. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. Their investigation is ongoing.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0