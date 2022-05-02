Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour Scheduled for Sewer Work

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -An old school building at the heart of a small town is stuck in limbo. The former Fair Play Elementary School is now dilapidated and filled with asbestos. A viewer asked FOX Carolina News why it hasn’t been torn down yet. We got the...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A speed limit change is coming to a part of Interstate 385 in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, after construction, a traffic study was completed on I-385 from the new I-85/I-385 interchange into downtown Greenville. SCDOT said the following observations were made: vehicles were traveling safely at […]
Local travel agent speaks on South Carolina travel. An old Fair Play school has been in ruins for years. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on what's expected to come of the building. Things to do for Mother's Day!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mother's Day is coming up...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small dog in Pickens County is recovering after it was attacked along Pumpkintown Highway. The dog’s owner says it was the scariest thing she witnessed her miniature schnauzer, whom she named Snuggie, endured. It happened Monday night, Allyson Mauney says she went...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Adam’s Scrap Recycling in Greenville County is on fire, according to the Greenville County Fire Dispatch. According to the Parker Fire District, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. There was a large pile of scrap metal on fire. The fire district said they do not know how the fire […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thecity of Greenville will hold a meeting Tuesday night to outline a new pedestrian safety study. The city released some data ahead of the meeting that shows more than half of all pedestrian accidents in the city happen on 15 streets. Those 15 streets are: (Past...
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council passed the ordinance to make road maintenance fees permanent, with changes. Now, the $6.50 regional transportation fee will be included in the $50 road maintenance fee. In the original ordinance, the transportation fee was separate from the registration fee. The Horry County Attorney, Arrigo Carotti, recommended the […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Guests are invited to the South Carolina State Museum on May 15-16 to watch a total lunar eclipse. The event begins at 10:27 p.m. Sunday night — with totality expected at 11:29 p.m. The eclipse will extend into early Monday morning with totality ending at 12:53 a.m. Guests can watch the […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Even in 2022, some residents, in Southern Greenville County, still can’t get dependable, internet service. When FOX Carolina’s Tresia Bowles was shooting “Getting Answers” near Highway 25, two of her interviews complained about not having internet in the Hodges and Pelzer area.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
SALEM, S.C. — Residents in one Upstate neighborhood voiced their concerns about a nearby gun range that they feel is causing more harm than good. The noise from the range not only has neighbors frustrated but also a nearby farm owner concerned for her livestock. Octavia Childress has lived...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night, Greenville County Council voted on a tax break for a development that could bring 600 jobs to the community. The project is called “Project Hands”, according to the council’s agenda. The company behind the project remains unknown to the general public.
Greenville, S.C. - A popular health drink may be harder to find. Some business owners say they have no choice but to pull kombucha from their shelves after a new law causes confusion. Kava Konnection is one of several small businesses in Greenville that put a pause on kombucha sales.
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Isle of Palms residents are expected to “declare independence” from South Carolina as they look to form “The Palm Republic.” It stems from when a small group opposed Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to close the beaches at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The effort, by […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rochling Automotive USA is hosting a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg County. The event will take place at SC Works Spartanburg location at 220 East Kennedy Street from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rochling Automotive USA is looking for all shifts for operator positions. The company promises new employees $15.50 per […]
