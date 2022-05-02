ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour Scheduled for Sewer Work

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, May 2, there will be a trail detour in place through June...

WSPA 7News

Speed limit change coming to part of I-385 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A speed limit change is coming to a part of Interstate 385 in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, after construction, a traffic study was completed on I-385 from the new I-85/I-385 interchange into downtown Greenville. SCDOT said the following observations were made: vehicles were traveling safely at […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New biking trails coming to downtown Greenville

Local travel agent speaks on South Carolina travel. An old Fair Play school has been in ruins for years. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on what's expected to come of the building. Things to do for Mother's Day!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mother's Day is coming up...
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
WMBF

Dog attacked by bear in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small dog in Pickens County is recovering after it was attacked along Pumpkintown Highway. The dog’s owner says it was the scariest thing she witnessed her miniature schnauzer, whom she named Snuggie, endured. It happened Monday night, Allyson Mauney says she went...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Adam’s Scrap Recycling in Greenville Co. on fire

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Adam’s Scrap Recycling in Greenville County is on fire, according to the Greenville County Fire Dispatch. According to the Parker Fire District, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. There was a large pile of scrap metal on fire. The fire district said they do not know how the fire […]
WBTW News13

Horry County Council passes new road maintenance fee

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council passed the ordinance to make road maintenance fees permanent, with changes. Now, the $6.50 regional transportation fee will be included in the $50 road maintenance fee. In the original ordinance, the transportation fee was separate from the registration fee. The Horry County Attorney, Arrigo Carotti, recommended the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Southern Greenville County still struggling with internet service

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Even in 2022, some residents, in Southern Greenville County, still can’t get dependable, internet service. When FOX Carolina’s Tresia Bowles was shooting “Getting Answers” near Highway 25, two of her interviews complained about not having internet in the Hodges and Pelzer area.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC law affecting kombucha causes confusion for local businesses

Greenville, S.C. - A popular health drink may be harder to find. Some business owners say they have no choice but to pull kombucha from their shelves after a new law causes confusion. Kava Konnection is one of several small businesses in Greenville that put a pause on kombucha sales.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Rochling Automotive USA to host hiring event in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rochling Automotive USA is hosting a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg County. The event will take place at SC Works Spartanburg location at 220 East Kennedy Street from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rochling Automotive USA is looking for all shifts for operator positions. The company promises new employees $15.50 per […]
SPARTANBURG, SC

