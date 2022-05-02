Sixth City Cycles gives old bikes new life

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explores the different ways Spring has sprung in the Cleveland Metroparks. It’s not just the wildflowers that are poppin’, Kenny discovers new trails, native plant sales and fun creatures the whole family can enjoy this Spring and Summer.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Youth Challenge provides adaptive sports and recreation for children and adults with disabilities and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton learns about the special role teen volunteers play helping these special athletes get active. Click here to learn more about Youth Challenge.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new pet?. There are two dogs waiting for their forever home that have both been living in shelters for more than three years. The Lake Humane Society said these long-term puppy residents – Barklee and Flip – were both transferred to their Mentor location from a partner rescue after being saved from separate instances of neglect.
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog and her two puppies rescued from a Northeast Ohio home have now reportedly been adopted. But their journey hasn’t been easy. The three dogs named Lady, Peaches and Layla were discovered in a makeshift shelter in a Youngstown yard in March (as seen in the photos below). An […]
TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night CrashSCDN Photo Archive. Two 18-year-olds were injured in a car crash that took place after they left their high school prom. The unnamed teenagers were in a truck that they had taken to prom in Washington Court House when the driver lost control and hit a stop sign and tree.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Sarai Gates is 17 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on Jan. 3 but has now reportedly been found.
SUTTON, W.Va. — An Cleveland woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them, officials said. The vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County, the West Virginia fire marshal's office...
Police in Ohio say a two-year-old is dead after it was found in a swimming pool. Brunswick Police say they responded last night to a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Responders say when they arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced […]
SUTTON, West Virginia — A Cleveland woman and her daughter drowned Sunday after their SUV ended up in a river in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. A volunteer firefighter also died in an attempt to rescue Latonya Bell, 42, and her daughter Havana Pipkins, 8, from the vehicle in the Elk River, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. John Forbush, 24, of Gassaway, W.Va., also drowned.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A 29-year-old mother is expected to be sentenced next month after being convicted of poisoning her baby several times in 2020. Teresa Izarry, of Lakewood, was found guilty by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas jury April 28 on six counts of felony child endangering . Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Piteo tells the FOX […]
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is holding a native plant sale ahead of Mother’s Day and the start of Northeast Ohio’s lush, growing season. Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whitely spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday about the benefits of adding native plants to a home’s landscape. Whitely says native plants […]
