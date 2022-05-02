ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sixth City Cycles gives old bikes new life

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sixth City Cycles specializes in giving ‘old’ bikes — ‘new’ life....

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Spring has sprung in the Cleveland Metroparks

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explores the different ways Spring has sprung in the Cleveland Metroparks. It’s not just the wildflowers that are poppin’, Kenny discovers new trails, native plant sales and fun creatures the whole family can enjoy this Spring and Summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Youth Challenge gives special athletes opportunity to reach new heights

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Youth Challenge provides adaptive sports and recreation for children and adults with disabilities and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns about the special role teen volunteers play helping these special athletes get active. Click here to learn more about Youth Challenge.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

2 Lake County dogs still waiting to be adopted after living 3+ years in shelters: Meet Barklee and Flip

MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new pet?. There are two dogs waiting for their forever home that have both been living in shelters for more than three years. The Lake Humane Society said these long-term puppy residents – Barklee and Flip – were both transferred to their Mentor location from a partner rescue after being saved from separate instances of neglect.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night Crash

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night CrashSCDN Photo Archive. Two 18-year-olds were injured in a car crash that took place after they left their high school prom. The unnamed teenagers were in a truck that they had taken to prom in Washington Court House when the driver lost control and hit a stop sign and tree.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Found: Sarai Gates

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Sarai Gates is 17 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on Jan. 3 but has now reportedly been found.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio two-year-old dead after found in swimming pool

Police in Ohio say a two-year-old is dead after it was found in a swimming pool. Brunswick Police say they responded last night to a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Responders say when they arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland woman drives into West Virginia river with 8-year-old daughter in murder-suicide, authorities say

SUTTON, West Virginia — A Cleveland woman and her daughter drowned Sunday after their SUV ended up in a river in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. A volunteer firefighter also died in an attempt to rescue Latonya Bell, 42, and her daughter Havana Pipkins, 8, from the vehicle in the Elk River, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. John Forbush, 24, of Gassaway, W.Va., also drowned.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘This child suffered’: Lakewood mother convicted of poisoning infant son with diabetic medicine

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)  – A 29-year-old mother is expected to be sentenced next month after being convicted of poisoning her baby several times in 2020. Teresa Izarry, of Lakewood, was found guilty by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas jury April 28 on six counts of felony child endangering . Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Piteo tells the FOX […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Metroparks to host native plant sale

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is holding a native plant sale ahead of Mother’s Day and the start of Northeast Ohio’s lush, growing season. Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whitely spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday about the benefits of adding native plants to a home’s landscape. Whitely says native plants […]
CLEVELAND, OH

