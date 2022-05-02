ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Courts: Racial Discrepancies in Sentencing and Representation

By Madison365 staff
 3 days ago
Fair Courts: Racial Discrepancies in Sentencing and Representation will take place Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m. The League of Women...

Van Sickle becomes first Indigenous City Council President in Superior

The first person of color to serve on the City Council in Superior, in far northern Wisconsin, is now the first person of color to serve as its president. Jenny Van Sickle, an Alaskan Native of Tlingit and Athabaskan heritage, was elected President with eight votes in favor, one opposed and one abstention at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 19.
SUPERIOR, WI
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Community health partners launch ConnectRx Wisconsin, a care coordination system centered on Black women

The Dane County Health Council (DCHC), The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FBWW), and numerous community health partners hosted a press conference Thursday afternoon at the FBWW headquarters on Madison’s west side to announce the launching of ConnectRx Wisconsin, a giant step forward to improve health outcomes for Black women, birthing persons and babies.
DANE COUNTY, WI
OPINION: Going Backwards in a Forward State

Wisconsin is known as a beautiful state, filled with bucolic prairies and woodlands, beautiful cities and farms, as well as a diverse population committed to improving our State. However, once again, a national report cites Wisconsin as the most racially disparate in criminal justice. A recent report by the Sentencing Project found that Wisconsin prisons still lead the nation in racial disparity. In 2011, the majority of people held in Wisconsin prisons were people of color. Now, after ten years of investigations, reports, debate, and outrage, Wisconsin retains this dubious, and sad, distinction. If Wisconsin was last in education, or health care, Wisconsin citizens would find it unacceptable, but this outrageous level of criminal injustice continues.
WISCONSIN STATE
Women in Focus to honor 21 students at Scholarship Award Reception Sunday

“These kids are very, very bright and they have chosen professions where they are going to help the Madison community, the larger community, and the world with their education,” says longtime Women in Focus Inc. member Sally Hestad. “So we are thrilled to be able to continue in our mission we’ve had so many years of encouraging these students of color to succeed in education because this is the way that good change will come to the world.”
MADISON, WI
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Walk set for May 7 in Oneida

The second annual Oneida Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Walk will take place at 11 am on Saturday, May 7. Several other Indigenous communities will host events to raise awareness of the disproportionate risk of violence Indigenous women face. National statistics indicate Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than any other group, and murder is the third leading cause of death among Indigenous women.
ONEIDA, WI
UW Professor Monica White named to 2022 Class of Andrew Carnegie Fellows

Monica White, a professor of environmental justice at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, is among 28 distinguished scholars and writers named 2022 Andrew Carnegie Fellows, an honor that comes with an award of a $200,000 stipend. “Congratulations to Monica for earning a Carnegie Fellowship,” says UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in...
MADISON, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

