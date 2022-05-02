ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u2Z3_0fQLJQC600

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together.

Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.” The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences.

The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Turns 90 Years Old

Happy 90th Birthday to the Queen, Loretta Lynn. From Butcher Holler, Kentucky, to the Country Music Hall of Fame, she’s had an incredible decades-long career paving the way for countless other female artists coming behind her. She penned classic hits like, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Eddie Bayers
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Hall Of Fame
Deadline

Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Proceed Following Naomi Judd’s Death; Wynonna Expected To Attend The Judds’ Induction

Click here to read the full article. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds. According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony. CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Naomi Judd Tribute Set at CMT This Week

In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, CMT has lined up a tribute to the country music icon. On Tuesday, the network will air CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd. The half-hour special will follow Judd's career from the start of The Judds, which saw her perform with daughter Wynonna Judd, up to her final interview with CMT.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy