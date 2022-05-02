ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Governor signs education bill

By Maeve Walsh
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cXLD_0fQLJK8y00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An all-encompassing education reform bill met the ink of Gov. Mike DeWine’s pen last week.

From $2,000 grants to students who re-enroll in college after “stopping out” to promoting public universities to partner with community colleges, Senate Bill 135 was enacted into law April 21, paving the way toward making higher education a reality for more students in Ohio, bill sponsor Sen. Jerry Cirino said.

“This bill is all about access and availability and affordability,” Cirino said.

Meet the ‘craftsmen’ of Ronald McDonald House

SB 135 is chock-full of what the Kirtland Republican considers solutions to a dwindling number of high school graduates in Ohio and financial barriers preventing students from hitting the books.

Relative to other U.S. states, Ohio was ranked No. 45 in terms of least affordable higher education in a 2016 report by the Institute for Research on Higher Education .

And according to the Ohio Department of Education, the Buckeye State is set to lose 9% of its total 2019 high school graduates by 2030 – a concerning sign for ODE Chancellor Randy Gardner.

“Because of that fact, we won’t have the quality workforce available to us if we don’t find other ways to provide the workers to the skilled workforce of tomorrow,” Gardner said.

Second Chance grant program

Under SB 135, a grant program providing $2,000 scholarships to students who re-enroll in higher education after “stopping out,” as Cirino calls it, would become a permanent fixture throughout Ohio.

The $3 million Second Chance grant program was launched as a pilot program in November, and since its inception, about 300 students heading back to school after a hiatus for three semesters or more have received $2,000, according to Gardner.

“We want students to be encouraged in some fashion to get into another program,” Cirino said. “Maybe go back to a community college, maybe go get an apprenticeship someplace or certificate, do something that’s going to get you into the workforce.”

With a 3-year-old at home and a mother diagnosed with polio, Deanna Ziegler was a single mom when she withdrew from classes at Ohio State’s Marion campus in 1995.

“She’s had polio all her life, and my dad was handicapped too,” Ziegler, 50, of Bucyrus, said. “So at that time, they just needed my help.”

After being out of school for 32 years, Ziegler, a medical assistant at OhioHealth, said she’s ready to go back – this time for a Licensed Practical Nurse certificate at North Central State Community College.

Ziegler, who applied for a Second Chance grant, said the $2,000 scholarship would ease the burden of the $12,000 out-of-pocket costs she would incur from tuition and textbooks.

“Financially, I think it’s a great opportunity that they’re giving people so they can pursue their dream,” she said.

Keeping costs the same for in-person and online courses

As many students transitioned from in-person to online classes as COVID-19 spread throughout Ohio, Cirino said SB 135 would also prohibit colleges from charging different rates for the two modes of instruction.

Any “special fees” charged for an online course can’t simply be an estimated price tag, Cirino said. Higher education institutions must base those fees upon the actual demonstrated costs.

“Students should be getting in person education in the first place,” Cirino said. “We’re sure not going to charge a free premium if they’re doing online courses.”

Promoting partnerships between state and community colleges

Cirino said the bill also seeks to promote greater collaboration between state universities and two-year community colleges in Ohio.

By requiring state universities to enter into agreements with two-year colleges to establish joint course offerings and opportunities for students to be dually enrolled in two institutions, Cirino said SB 135 allows students to earn a degree at a “fraction of the cost.”

“Better utilization of community colleges in bachelor’s degree education – as called for in SB 135 – would reduce costs for students, increase the diversity of graduates, and accelerate them into in-demand jobs and successful careers,” Columbus State College president David Harrison said while testifying in support of the bill in May 2021.

While Gardner said there’s still work to be done to make college a reality for all Ohioans, SB 135 is a step in the right direction.

“The governor has said all along that what we need to be able to do is provide an opportunity for people in this state, whatever their degree pursuit is, whatever their career occupation, passion is, we should find a way to help them obtain that here in Ohio,” Gardner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Cognitive Neuropathy
3d ago

The Brain Drain was identified over 20 years ago, but is much older, going back to the 1980's and the collapse of the steel industry in Ohio! Ohio has done nothing since to help keep college graduates in Ohio. This meager piece of legislation will do nothing. The cost at state colleges and universities is high and people need decent jobs. Unfortunately those jobs are not here! Intel is not going to have the impact people think it will as well!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio Gov. DeWine beats GOP primary challenge after stringent pandemic response

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine defeated a primary challenge and won renomination from Republicans in the state on Tuesday. DeWine, who took office in 2019, defeated a Republican primary field that included former Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman and farmer Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood. DeWine, who has governed...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reform#College#Senate Bill#Wcmh#Republican#The Buckeye State#Second Chance
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal. The girl’s father, Scott Macre, 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy