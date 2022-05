The new Fidelity 401(k) plan is just one of their few products that focus on crypto. Fidelity Investments, one of the largest 401(k) providers with 23,000 corporations under its belt, was reported to have launched a new plan that will see investors set aside a portion of their retirement savings in Bitcoin. Soon after the announcement, MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) has given its employees access to the service as disclosed in a tweet by Michael Saylor, the co-founder of the firm.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO