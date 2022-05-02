ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean or Skyline Views? 12 Elevated SoCal Restaurants That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

By Jane Adler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Views to Vibes, These “Elevated” Restaurants Are Sure to Please. We’re living in the self-proclaimed age of the foodie, where everyone is looking for their next best meal and the concept of elevated dining tickles the taste buds. Sprinkled throughout Southern California is an assortment of award-worthy restaurants with views...

