Ocean or Skyline Views? 12 Elevated SoCal Restaurants That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Hollywood plant-based ice cream favorite Dear Bella Creamery is expanding, adding a second location at the Lab in Orange County’s Costa Mesa soon. Expect bubblegum tones at the shop and fun flavors at the ready from owners Alice Cherng and Belinda Wei, who have been crafting unique pints and doing restaurant collaborations out of their primary LA shop since 2017. That puts them well ahead of the more recent plant-based ice cream trend, with vegan and vegan-friendly options now available at shops and in stores across the city. The duo has grown their business considerably in that time, even adding nationwide shipping as of this month, and now they’ll get to dip their toes into Orange County as part of a planned expansion push across Southern California in the coming months. The second location opens at 2930 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa in June; a rendering of the Kellie Patry (Kensho, Equator Coffees) designed space is above.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO