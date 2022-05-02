ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, MO

News to Know: Missouri considers SNAP benefits at restaurants, Kansas to pass the “Axing the Food Tax” bill

By Tawnya Bach
 3 days ago
LOMA LINDA, Mo. – Gusty winds on Friday fanned this house fire in Loma Linda, Missouri just outside of Joplin. Firefighters from Joplin, Quapaw, Redings Mill and Galena all responded. Part of the roof collapsed, but no injuries were reported. Click here to see more photo’s from Friday’s fire.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A divided Missouri Senate narrowly votes to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants. The bill extends the restaurant option to an estimated 182-thousand households with elderly, disabled and homeless residents enrolled in snap. Missouri’s Republican Senate leaders joined democrats to pass the bill, though most republicans voted against it. The legislation now advances to the House.

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly pledges to sign the bipartisan “Axing the Food Tax” bill. House lawmakers late Thursday night nearly voted unanimously in favor of the measure which would phase out the states 6.5% sales tax on food over three years. The senate approved the measure on Wednesday. When signed, the tax would first drop to 4% in January. Then it will fall by 2% every year until it hits zero in 2025.

TOPEKA, Kan. – Republican lawmakers in Kansas have approved a measure to prohibit the state or its cities, counties or school districts from imposing mask mandates. Lawmakers supporting the measure argued the pandemic showed the need to protect people’s personal liberties. Critics said the restrictions would make it harder to check the spread of dangerous new diseases or even familiar ones like measles. Governor Kelly has not said what she’ll do with this bill,- but it fell far short of the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: A north Texas high school has double the reason to celebrate this month. The Mansfield ISD has 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets in its 2022 graduating class! This morning we are asking if you have any twins in your family? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and cast your vote on our KOAM InstaPoll @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

Comments / 5

accnt1
3d ago

LMAO. You have to budget and plan to go out to a restaurant... but hey now your tax dollars will pay for parasites to eat out.

Reply
7
Dee Robertson
3d ago

1. people receiving food stamps do not need to be eating out. there are a plethora of options at the store for microwave meals, and meals that don't need to be cooked for those that are elderly and/or homeless. 2. There is zero reason to continue the mask mandate. it shouldn't have been implemented in the first place. If the masks work so well then the only people who get sick will be those who don't wear one. They cN make that decision for themselves and their family. The government has no business sticking their nose into our Healthcare decisions or history. Tracing disease and illness is for the doctors to do, report. it is not the governments business if Bob down the street has something wrong with him .

Reply(1)
5
