Oklahoma City, OK

Morning Showers And Storms Lead Into Potential Severe Weather

By Lacey Swope
 3 days ago
Tornado Watch for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grady, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Washita County until 10:00pm.﻿Tornado Watch for Woods and Woodward County until 10:00pm.

Morning showers and storms will move out and we will warm up Monday afternoon.

Still some questions about how unstable we become due to cloud cover in central Oklahoma.

However, most data suggests we have a severe Monday afternoon and evening.

A surface low will setup in northwest Oklahoma this afternoon.

Storms will try to form in this area ahead of the cold front and dryline around 2 or 3 p.m.

These storms will be isolated at first.

Eventually, they will merge into a powerful squall line.

The isolated storms up north will pose a threat for very large hail, damaging winds and a threat for a higher end tornado.

As the cold front moves in, the tornado threat comes down some, but doesn’t go away.

The squall line moves into the Oklahoma City Metro from the north between 6 and 9 p.m.

Keep in mind, the exact placement and timing will shift some Monday afternoon.

Our team of trackers will be out and we will bring you updates all day Monday.

On a day like today don’t be scared, be prepared.

Have a plan for you and your family if you have to take action.

