Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old working at a sandwich shop. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Jimmy John’s on N. Main Street in High Point. When they got there, witnesses told the officers that an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee. The staff identified […]
Elquentin Harrison, 36, and Yakisha Sims, 31, are suspected to have stolen more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Milan Gold out of the Golden East Shopping Mall in Rocky Mount on March 25, a news release said.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found Friday in a Dillon County creek was identified as a missing 26-year-old, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Christopher Jackson, 26, was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday, according to officials. Officials announced Friday morning that his car had been found. The body was […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — One man is in police custody at the Florence County Detention Center Sunday morning, charged with murder, after police say he shot someone for refusing to go to the store for him. Investigators said Randolph Eugene Smith approached his neighbors on Brunwood Drive Saturday and...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
Comments / 0