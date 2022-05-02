Round Rock police catch armed robbery suspect early Monday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police said officers arrested a armed robbery suspect early Monday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department tweeted about the incident at 6:20 a.m. and said officers found the suspect in someone’s backyard around 5:45 a.m. RRPD said the suspect was wanted in connection with an robbery at a convenience store around 3:25 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. A.W. Grimes Blvd.

That’s near the intersection with East Old Settlers Boulevard.

The suspect’s car was found in a nearby neighborhood after he ran away, RRPD said. KXAN received a tip from a viewer that said police issued a local alert to stay indoors while officers searched for the suspect near Apollo Circle, south of East Old Settlers Boulevard.

