ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Round Rock police catch armed robbery suspect early Monday

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOn3v_0fQLEygn00

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police said officers arrested a armed robbery suspect early Monday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department tweeted about the incident at 6:20 a.m. and said officers found the suspect in someone’s backyard around 5:45 a.m. RRPD said the suspect was wanted in connection with an robbery at a convenience store around 3:25 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. A.W. Grimes Blvd.

That’s near the intersection with East Old Settlers Boulevard.

The suspect’s car was found in a nearby neighborhood after he ran away, RRPD said. KXAN received a tip from a viewer that said police issued a local alert to stay indoors while officers searched for the suspect near Apollo Circle, south of East Old Settlers Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Woman dead in Waco shooting, suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police officers are searching for a murder suspect after a Sunday night shooting. Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 8:34 p.m. near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Rrpd#N A W Grimes Blvd#Kxan#Apollo Circle#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
Kait 8

Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager has died after being stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning, KWTX reports. Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed by Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, during a fight in a school’s bathroom, authorities said. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident...
BELTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy