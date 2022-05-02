ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

One person hurt as fire destroys Biddeford home

WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIDDEFORD, Maine — Fire caused significant damage to a home in Biddeford early Monday. Biddeford Fire Chief Ed Dexter said the call on Newtown Road came in at about 6 a.m. He said they had issues getting a water supply...



