The Luna Foundation Guard has acquired $1.5 billion in bitcoin to bolster the reserves of its most popular stablecoin, known as U.S. Terra. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that aim to peg their market value to a more stable asset. This latest transaction by the Luna Foundation Guard brings it closer to its goal of accumulating $10 billion of bitcoin to back the U.S. Terra stablecoin or UST.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO