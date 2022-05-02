ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Worcester County's COVID cases up 67.6%; Massachusetts cases surge 36.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

New cases of COVID-19 rose sharply in Massachusetts last week, and even more so in Worcester County.

According to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, there were 18,872 new cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts during the week ending Sunday, up 36.1% from the 13,862 new cases reported the previous week.

Forty-one Massachusetts residents were reported dead of COVID-19 last week, down slightly from 46 deaths the week before.

Massachusetts is third nationally in terms of where the coronavirus is spreading fastest on a per-person basis, the Johns Hopkins data shows. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased only 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJncG_0fQLEUP700

With 2.07% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 4.95% of the country's cases last week. Forty-one states had more cases last week than they did the week before.

Worcester County reported 1,860 new cases last week, up 67.6% from the previous week's new case total of 1,110. There six coronavirus-related deaths in the county last week, up from two the week before.

Norfolk County reported 1,728 new cases last week, up 31.7% from the previous week's new case total of 1,312. There three coronavirus-related deaths in the county last week, down from seven the week before.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis occurred in Berkshire County, with 429 cases per 100,000 per week; Suffolk County, with 362; and Hampshire County, with 308. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Weekly case counts rose last week in 12 counties from the previous week. The sharpest increase from the prior week's pace occurred in Worcester County.

Massachusetts is second nationally in its share of people receiving at least one shot, with 98.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Massachusetts reported administering another 90,510 vaccine doses, including 15,057 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 89,640 vaccine doses, including 14,913 first doses. In all, Massachusetts reported it has administered more than 14.8 million total doses.

A total of 1,757,103 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,263 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

Massachusetts' COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,202
  • The week before that: 1,011
  • Four weeks ago: 819

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 43,243
  • The week before that: 39,428
  • Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients last week than they had a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states also had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than they did a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Comments / 4

Related
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

This Massachusetts beach ranks among the best in the US, says Travel + Leisure

One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Live 95.9

Here Are The Cities & Towns in Massachusetts Where It’s Illegal to Have Fire Pit

The warm weather is finally finding its way to Massachusetts and after another long winter, residents all over the commonwealth are ready to get outside and enjoy it. A staple of the summer season is of course the bonfire. When the sun goes down after a long summer day, there's nothing better than a gathering around the fire pit with friends, family, and perhaps a cold beverage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester County, MA
Health
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester County, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Worcester County, MA
Coronavirus
WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
MAINE STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
WSBS

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBEC AM

Massachusetts State Police Alerting Residents of a New Phishing Scam

Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts residents that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam. It doesn't matter whether you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Pittsfield, Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Lynn, North Adams, Northampton, Lowell, Agawam, Amherst, Fall River, Great Barrington and everywhere in between, you could be a target for this scam which you can read about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

438
Followers
175
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy