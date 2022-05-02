ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State police cracking down on ghost guns

Times News
 3 days ago

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick last week to announce that Pennsylvania stands ready to implement ghost gun regulation at the state level. The new regulation will ensure that partially manufactured frames and receivers require a background check at the point of...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested by Pennsylvania State Police

MEDIA, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Vincent Yant on an outstanding warrant. Authorities state that Yant is registered as a sexually violent predator. He was wanted for failing to update his Megan’s Law information upon his release from prison on March 7, 2022. Yant was arrested on April 29, 2022.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Wilmington Man Sentenced for Stealing 35 Firearms

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Naushad Khan, age 24 of Wilmington, Delaware was sentenced on April 28, 2022, to 60 months in federal prison for stealing numerous guns from a federal firearms licensee and for possession of a stolen firearm. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence.
WILMINGTON, DE
South Philly Review

Shooting on Mifflin Street

A 48-year-old man was shot on the 1100 block of Mifflin Street on May 2, police said. According to authorities, the victim was shot once in the right thigh at approximately 9:51 p.m. and was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police. He was listed in stable condition and police are looking for a suspect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Gun Violence#City Police#Unserialized#Psp#The Wolf Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced to 20-40 years for Reading shooting death

READING, Pa. - A man accused of shooting a killing a man in Reading last year was sentenced to 20-40 years behind bars. Joshua Figueroa was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the 3rd degree murder of Felipe Morales at South 11th and Cotton streets. Morales, 20, died on his...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy