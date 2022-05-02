ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Activity Center set to reopen

KVUE
 3 days ago

KSAT 12

Grand opening held for affordable housing in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Park at 38THIRTY, a 100% affordable housing development in the Medical Center in District 8. The 196-unit rental housing complex is a partnership with Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Trust that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Massive H-E-B coming to Georgetown's Wolf Lakes Village development

GEORGETOWN, Texas — H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for its new location in Georgetown's Wolf Lakes Village development. The 117,000-square-foot flagship store is expected to open in spring 2023. It will be located at 1010 West University Ave., across the street from the current H-E-B on East University Avenue. The new store will be the twice the size of the current one.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mas Que Cafe now open; Half Price Books to close and more San Marcos business news

Rudy Guerra (right) and his employee Danton Sutterfield opened Mas Que Cafe in April. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Zara joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in August 2021. Prior to CI, she interned at Picket Fence Media in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Fullerton where she was assistant news editor for the Daily Titan and copy editor for Tusk Magazine. Zara covers education, business, government and more for Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5

Bond could bring new life to long-shuttered city property

SAN ANTONIO — Fences are cut. Walls are covered with tagging. Windows on abandoned buildings are shattered. Broken glass, discarded clothing and trash of all sorts litters the ground. The long-vacant old fire department training academy site in the 4700 block of South Zarzamora is a mess, in spite...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

