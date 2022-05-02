ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wettest day in a year in Denver

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver International Airport has received .77 inch of rain as of Monday morning, making this the wettest day in a year.

The much-needed rain is expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering off on Monday afternoon.

After a very dry April , the rain to kickoff May is an extremely welcome sight.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect an active, cool, windy, and wet month.

The mountains will also see moisture on Monday, with 1-3 inches of total accumulation expected.

Parts of Denver back to severe drought

The next storm system will arrive Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with another chance for rain showers in Denver. The mountains can expect another 1-4 inches of total snowfall.

