WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Planning Commission voted to rezone a piece of property on Middle Sound Loop Road. “Providing affordable housing to 55+ seniors in New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington,” the applicant said-- that’s the goal for Blue Ridge Atlantic Development. They have already gotten full approval for this project from New Hanover County back in 2020, but due to setbacks from the pandemic, they are now asking for the city’s approval in hopes of annexing that land to help financially.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO