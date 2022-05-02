ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study

KYTV
 3 days ago

KOLR10 News

Goodbye Heritage Cafeteria, hello Heritage Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Representatives with TLC Properties and Springfield Mayor Ken McClure celebrated the groundbreaking of the new luxury apartments in the location of the former Heritage Cafeteria. Tuesday morning, TLC Properties broke ground for its new luxury apartment complex. A crowd of people joined the celebration at Battlefield Road and Fremont Avenue in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

Flooding across the Ozarks: Photo gallery

Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Springfield City Council
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Road closures; Turn around don’t drown

JOPLIN REGION — The roads that normally close during high water events are beginning to close. Download the free MODOT Travelers App for the latest updates. Click here for iPhone APP Store. Click here to download Android version in the Play Store. 💻 You can view the map on your computer by clicking here. BARTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT release images...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Shots fired calls rising in city of Springfield, Mo.

The United States Corps of Engineers (USACE) opened flood gates at both Beaver and Table Rock Dams amid continued rainfall Thursday. All seven gates at Beaver were open after the lake had exceeded the flood pool at the elevation of 1131 feet. The United States District Court for the Western...
KYTV

Emergency crews evacuate campers at Roaring River State Park

The United States Corps of Engineers (USACE) opened flood gates at both Beaver and Table Rock Dams amid continued rainfall Thursday. All seven gates at Beaver were open after the lake had exceeded the flood pool at the elevation of 1131 feet. The United States District Court for the Western...
KYTV

State park near Branson, Mo., will open with a new name

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson celebrated the reopening and the name change of a new state park near Branson. The state changed the name of Ozark Mountain State Park to Shepherd of the Hills State Park. The state hopes to open the park in 2024. Visitors will...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Recreational marijuana could be legal in Missouri later this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.  Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Garden Spot: Heavy rain slows planting season in the Ozarks

Home school athletes getting new athletics facility near Rogersville, Mo. Shots fired calls rising in city of Springfield, Mo. SUMMER TRAVEL: Springfield Police Dept. reminds how to keep your home burglar-free. The Springfield Police Department shares reminders as the busy summer travel season nears.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

