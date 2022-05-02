Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members are scheduled to meet Monday evening to talk about a variety of topics. Here are a few points of interest from the agenda. City Council members may vote to pledge $2 million toward the project that will widen Interstate 44 to six lanes. That amount would match the […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Representatives with TLC Properties and Springfield Mayor Ken McClure celebrated the groundbreaking of the new luxury apartments in the location of the former Heritage Cafeteria. Tuesday morning, TLC Properties broke ground for its new luxury apartment complex. A crowd of people joined the celebration at Battlefield Road and Fremont Avenue in Springfield. […]
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded nearly $3.25 million in financial assistance to the city of Warsaw for upgrades to the city’s drinking water system. The city hopes to complete improvements by August of 2023. The project includes replacing aged water lines throughout the...
Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents can enjoy live music on Sunday afternoons and during the week thanks to two different concert series that are launching in May. Gigs in the Garden Gigs in the Garden begins Sunday, May 1. These concerts are happening at the Peace through People Pavilion in the Kay Cummins Finnie Memorial […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Traffic on Glenstone Avenue near U.S. 60 is changing again. Drivers will now drive through a single-lane roundabout that connects Glenstone, Republic Road, and Nature Center Way. Here’s a video our crew took of a driver’s point of view using the new roundabout: This change came just four months after the on-ramp […]
JOPLIN REGION — The roads that normally close during high water events are beginning to close. Download the free MODOT Travelers App for the latest updates. Click here for iPhone APP Store. Click here to download Android version in the Play Store. 💻 You can view the map on your computer by clicking here. BARTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT release images...
The United States Corps of Engineers (USACE) opened flood gates at both Beaver and Table Rock Dams amid continued rainfall Thursday. All seven gates at Beaver were open after the lake had exceeded the flood pool at the elevation of 1131 feet. The United States District Court for the Western...
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson celebrated the reopening and the name change of a new state park near Branson. The state changed the name of Ozark Mountain State Park to Shepherd of the Hills State Park. The state hopes to open the park in 2024. Visitors will...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
BRANSON, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today that the new name for the former Ozark Mountain State Park will be Shepherd of the Hills State Park. The name is based on writer Harold Bell Wright’s book, “The Shepherd of the Hills,” a book based on the area and why the writer was drawn […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo.– KOLR10’s Daybreak on the Road visited Christian County and searched for things that make the county unique. One of those things is a park in Highlandville that gives anyone an opportunity to fish. Operating since 1982, Mountain Springs Trout Park owner and manager Johnny Edgmon said the park’s found a broader audience by […]
NIXA, Mo. – Billie Haworth has lived in Nixa almost his entire life. The 91-year-old tells OzarksFirst he has seen Nixa become a more popular place to live, which wasn’t the case when he first moved to the area. At his age, Haworth admits he still gets nostalgic about Nixa’s past. “[The city was] small. […]
