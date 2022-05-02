ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, pediatricians have followed flawed guidelines linking race to risks for urinary infections and newborn jaundice. In a new policy announced Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. A...

Not you again
3d ago

This is absolutely obsurd! There IS conditions and diseases that effect certain races more!!! Medically proven!!!! This is obsurd!!!

Gale Mac.
3d ago

If there is no difference in genetics or predisposition of illnesses between races then I agree. But I think there are differences. But if you want to not have customized care in the name of fairness, I’m ok with that. Just hope the parents of the children can get the information they need somewhere. I’m sure Facebook will step up. It’s full of medical professionals 🤦🏽‍♀️

Matt Mase
3d ago

We live in a time were genetics and biology mean nothing. One size fits all approach is fairest. Because everything western is racist right?

