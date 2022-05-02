NFL Draft season is for hope – to prove it, we found great grades for every team

Congratulations, football fan! Your favorite team has won the draft!

The combination of 1) an absolute, nationwide obsession with the NFL and 2) an absolute dearth of quality information about a sport that is nearly impossible to properly dissect in real time has led to a booming draft-coverage economy. Seemingly every outlet publishes plenty of mock drafts leading up to Draft Day(s) then offers instant analyses on how each team performed.

The goal is to contextualize every pick because fans care and fans click. Draft grades are fun! Everyone reads them, even if years later, when the prospects have or have not developed, the grades may look terribly informed.

If you look far enough, you can find hope for every single team in the NFL. In a year or two (or a month or two), every team will notice mistakes it has made and bemoan at least a few picks. At the moment, though, there is optimism around every single name you had not heard of a week ago.

Jets fans believe they won the draft. Giants fans believe they won the draft. Segments of every fan base feel their teams won the draft. You want evidence? Let’s dig into the draft-grading economy to reveal the 32 teams that won the draft:

– The Jets won the draft, which seems to be the consensus. The Post gave Gang Green an A; ESPN agreed . Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson immediately juice the talent level on a team that needed talent.

Even the Patriots’ strange selection of Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange was well reviewed in some corners. AP

– Despite many in the media critiquing their draft class, the Patriots won the draft. Bill Belichick clearly evaluates players differently, which led to the aptly named Cole Strange, a guard from Chattanooga, becoming their first-round pick. “Bill Belichick does not care about what the media or fans think about his draft success or how prospects are evaluated,” read a story on Pats Pulpit . “…[T]he process behind decisions is a far more complex one than just ranking players based on the available film. That process led to Cole Strange being viewed much more favorably in league circles than outside of them, but it does not mean the process per se is a wrong one.”

– The Bills already were loaded and only helped themselves more by winning the draft. First-round cornerback Kaiir Elam should settle their defense, and second-round running back James Cook should add a new dimension to their high-powered offense. USA Today said the haul is worthy of an A.

– The Dolphins won the draft because they won the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes, sending a package of picks to the Chiefs that included their first- and second-rounder. “The draft is great, and it gives many young players the chance to change their lives forever,” Phin Phanatic wrote . “[B]ut the truth of the matter is that over half of these draft picks end up being busts or underwhelming talent.”

– After reaching but not winning the Super Bowl, the Bengals winning the draft should help them get over the top. They should have enough offensive weapons, which prompted three early picks of defenders (safety Daxton Hill, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive tackle Zachary Carter). They added an “absolute mauler” in fourth-round pick Cordell Volson, according to Pro Football Network , which wrote, “With only six picks, the Bengals did almost as much as they could.”

– The Steelers won the draft because they found their possible heir for Ben Roethlisberger and didn’t even need a top pick to land him. Pittsburgh grabbed Kenny Pickett at No. 20, then paired him with receiver George Pickens in the second round. Draft Wire gave the Steelers an A, and said it “might be my favorite class in this draft.”

– The Browns heavily mortgaged their draft and won it anyway because they have Deshaun Watson at quarterback. They also added plenty of pieces who can help right away, including fourth-round kicker Cade York, a pick 70 percent of Browns fans graded as an A in a Cleveland.com poll .

The Browns parlayed picks into acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson back in March. AP

– The Ravens won the draft, we declared , earning an A-plus with a class headed by Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. We didn’t give out a second A-plus, so Baltimore set the curve.

– The Titans won the draft by trading receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, but immediately replacing him with first-rounder Treylon Burks. They added even more athleticism with second-round cornerback Roger McCreary and found a potential quarterback of the future with Malik Willis in the third round, which NFL.com called “an absolute steal.” The league’s website gave the Titans’ class an A.

– The Colts won the draft because they sought help all over for Matt Ryan. They added a wide receiver, tight end and offensive tackle with their first three picks – Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann, respectively. “Despite being a GM fighting one-handed, having to consistently sacrifice draft capital to find a long-term answer at quarterback, [GM Chris] Ballard may have come out of this year’s draft with a handful of starters,” wrote Sports Illustrated , which gave the Colts an A.

– The Texans won the draft because they greatly improved their secondary and beefed up their line. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre and guard Kenyon Green should help right away. “General manager Nick Caserio addressed every need but an edge rusher,” wrote the Houston Chronicle , which graded the haul an A.

– The Jaguars won the draft because the defense should no longer be the weakness it has been. Five of their seven picks were on that side of the ball, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, a defensive end. “The only selection that didn’t make sense was taking [running back Snoop] Conner [in the fifth round], but Jacksonville still had a good draft,” wrote DraftKings Nation , which gave the Jags an A-minus.

The rebuilding Texans bet big on former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 pick. Getty Images

– The Chiefs won the draft. Pro Football Focus bestowed an A+ for decision-making that included a trade-up for Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. Patrick Mahomes plus a perfect draft? Chiefs fans should be happy.

– The Raiders won the draft because they have All-Pro Davante Adams and the Packers do not. Las Vegas dealt its first- and second-rounders for the star receiver then brought in help around Derek Carr with guard Dylan Parham and running back Zeus White. USA Today graded the haul as an A-minus.

– The Chargers won the draft because their offensive and defensive lines should be greatly improved, especially because they turned their second-round pick into Khalil Mack. In the first round, they grabbed Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, who “fortifies a trouble spot on the offensive line with his mobility and toughness, making him an excellent selection,” NFL.com wrote. The league’s site gave the Chargers an A.

– The Broncos won the draft because they have franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who was worth the enormous haul of draft picks the Seahawks demanded. The Broncos didn’t make a pick until No. 64, when they grabbed edge rusher Nik Bonitto, and they made some moves to accumulate more picks. “But this draft [and next year’s] was effectively swapped for QB Russell Wilson, who should finally resolve a position that’s been a dumpster fire since Peyton Manning retired,” wrote USA Today , which gave the Broncos an A.

– The Cowboys won the draft because they did not draft projects. They want to win now, and the draft reflected it. They got plenty of offensive and defensive line help, led by guard Tyler Smith and edge rusher Sam Williams. “Dallas recognized the need to reload fast and stayed the course with its board,” said Sporting News , which gave the Cowboys an A.

Using a first-round pick on an offensive lineman (Tyler Smith) and Jerry Jones grinning. That’s Cowboys business as usual. AP

– The Eagles won the draft because they got proven talent – Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown – in lieu of the unproven talent they would have found with the No. 18 pick. They also wound up with defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center Cameron Jurgens. GM Howie Roseman “found ready-made replacements for aging Eagles greats in Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce,” we wrote , giving the Eagles an A.

– The Commanders won the draft because they used a third-round pick to obtain Carson Wentz and grabbed Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson with their first-round pick, which could help Wentz rediscover the QB he was early in his career with the Eagles. “But fifth-round QB Sam Howell could be the story here,” wrote USA Today , which gave the Commanders a B-plus. “He was taken late enough that he shouldn’t pose an immediate threat to Wentz, yet Howell might also provide Day 3 Kirk Cousins-level returns down the road if circumstances force him into the lineup.”

– The Giants won the draft because they committed to protecting their quarterback, grabbing Evan Neal to keep Daniel Jones upright, and committed to attacking opposing quarterbacks, selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux. “Joe Schoen’s first draft got off to a roaring start,” was the assessment from Cleveland.com , which gave the Giants an A.

– The Packers won the draft because they used the chips they got from dealing Davante Adams to the Raiders to fix their defense. With the No. 22 pick that originally belonged to Las Vegas, Green Bay grabbed linebacker Quay Walker then added defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the No. 28 selection. “Wyatt is going to add a fascinating upfield interior pressure component to the Packers defense,” Sports Illustrated wrote, which gave the Packers an A. “A true run disruptor, he’ll help Green Bay become less reliant on their exceptional linebacker play.”

– The Vikings won the draft because they were willing to go to any length to make their team better – including by trading in-division with the Packers and Lions to do so. On a busy draft day, they came away with defensive help – safety Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. – and “GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had a good first draft to help his fellow rookie, coach Kevin O’Connell,” Sporting News wrote, which graded the draft an A-minus. “Cine and Booth are great complementary players to their secondary and can learn well from Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson.”

Getting Justin Fields in 2021 may turn out to be the best possible use of the Bears’ 2022 pick. AP

– The Bears didn’t need a first-round pick to win the draft. They traded up last year for Justin Fields and added likely Day 1 starters in cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. NFL.com thought the draft class deserved an A-minus, and Bears fans can talk themselves into a bright future if Fields pans out.

– The Lions won the draft, and they’ll take any win they can get. DraftKings Nation graded their haul – led by No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson, the defensive end out of Michigan, and No. 12 pick Jameson Williams, a receiver out of Alabama – with an A. They probably need a quarterback, but this wasn’t the draft to find one.

– The Buccaneers , who already won the offseason because Tom Brady unretired, won the draft, too. They added help around the 44-year-old in the second, third and fourth rounds (guard Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton) after trading out of the first round. NFL.com graded their draft was an A.

– The Saints won the draft because they brought in immediate help. Wideout Chris Olave and tackle Trevor Penning, both grabbed in the first round, will start for new coach Dennis Allen from Day 1. The Houston Chronicle called fifth-round linebacker D’Marco Jackson a “sleeper” and graded the Saints’ draft as an A-minus.

– After losing Calvin Ridley for the season because he bet on games, the Falcons won the draft. They replaced the star with Drake London at No. 8, and they brought in help to pressure opposing quarterbacks with edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker Troy Anderson. Pro Football Focus wrote that the Falcons aced the draft.

The Falcons started a run on wide receivers by taking USC’s Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick. AP

– The Panthers won the draft through shoring up their offensive line with tackle Ikem Ekwonu and taking a third-round flier on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. “The Panthers entered the draft without much equity past the 1.6 slot,” wrote NBC Sports Edge , which gave them an A. “They managed to make lemonade in Las Vegas.”

– The Rams barely participate in drafts , but they still won the draft. They lacked first- and second-round picks because of the Matthew Stafford and Von Miller trades (that, oh by the way, won them the Super Bowl), but found excellent values in Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss and South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant. NFL.com said the Rams aced it.

– The Cardinals won the draft by cashing in on their top pick, trading a first-rounder for star Ravens wideout Hollywood Brown. CardsWire gave the move an A because Brown “is better than any receiver they could have gotten with the 23rd pick and don’t have to hope that rookie develops.”

The Cardinals’ draft weekend was all about the acquisition of wideout Hollywood Brown. Getty Images

– The 49ers “won Round 1 without doing a thing,” Niner Noise declared . They didn’t trade Deebo Samuel, a classic case of addition by status quo. They didn’t draft until pick No. 61 after parting with selections to trade up last year for Trey Lance, but they made nine total picks and kept the piece they needed to keep.

– The Seahawks won the draft, and SB Nation had “zero problems with anything the Seahawks did in this draft.” They beefed up their line with offensive tackle Charles Cross and began rebuilding in the post-Russell Wilson era.

