ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

North Carolina deputy hurt trying to arrest man for probation violation

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDr4A_0fQL6E8A00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Sunday after a struggle while making an arrest in Fayetteville, officials said.

The incident happened at the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cumberland County officials target motels they say cause problems

Deputy P. Hernandez was trying to arrest Jeffery Kyle Pomeroy, 32, of Fayetteville, on a probation violation, the release said.

“When Deputy Hernandez tried to detain Pomeroy, a struggle ensued,” the release said. “Pomeroy broke free, causing injury to Deputy Hernandez’s legs.”

Pomeroy tried to flee but was caught by Fayetteville police, the news release said. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting physical injury, resisting, obstructing an officer and a parole violation.

He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 33

DoughBezzy FromHPezzy
3d ago

WoW didn’t die even after assault of police officer causing bodily harm. Even while looking like a female transitioning to a male white supremest gang member.

Reply(1)
12
Laverne Powell
3d ago

my nephew passed Thursday morning and might be alive today had they went and picked him up for probation violation. when they were called Saturday morning to see if probation had heard from him they said no but that that they knew for the past two nights he has not been where he was supposed to be. REALLY WHY Didn't THEY GO GET HIM. HE MIGHT BE HERE TODAY IF THEY HAD. BUT This IS OUR SYSTEM.

Reply(5)
3
Brian Hall
3d ago

Dude looks like a lady who wants to be a dude...😆

Reply(2)
30
Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Violation#Police#Motels#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Deputies: 2 arrested after finding drugs during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic. Deputies said the Unified Narcotics […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy