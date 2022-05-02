Monday Memories: Muslims break monthlong daylight fasting with prayers and feasting

Eid al-Fitr festivities mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

In this 1981 Blade archive photo, women gather at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo for prayers to celebrate the holiday, which is followed by special meals, family visits, gift-giving, and other festive activities.

Ramadan begins in the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, marked at the beginning and ending with the rising of the waxing crescent moon. According to Muslim tradition, God revealed the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book, to the Prophet Muhammad on the 27th night.

