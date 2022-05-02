ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortfall In Truck Drivers Has Spilled Over To Trucks: FT

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Rising wages on both sides of the Atlantic have helped get workers back behind the wheel after a driver shortage pushed the industry to breaking point, leaving cargo containers delayed at ports on the U.S. west coast and petrol pumps running dry on British forecourts.

What happened: However, a long-standing shortage of equipment — initially caused by coronavirus restrictions and chip shortages — is getting more severe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts the supply of vital components and Chinese lockdowns threaten more disruption in global supply chains, writes Financial Times.

“The driver has been the biggest constraint of the last two years. The bigger supply constraint now is the truck, and to some extent, the trailer,” stated Tim Denoyer, the analyst at Indiana-based ACT Research.

“We’re struggling to keep the U.K. fleet on the road,” said Kieran Smith, CEO of the recruitment agency Driver Require, who added that vehicle availability at the operators with whom he works had reduced substantially due to a shortage of replacement parts.

Meanwhile, the surge of new workers has helped to keep costs down for businesses that move items by truck. U.S. dry-van spot rates, excluding fuel, fell precipitously in March and have dropped by more than a third since the beginning of the year.

Why It’s Important: “A year ago, we were bleeding drivers all over as a result of Covid,” said Rod McKenzie, head of policy at the Road Haulage Association. “Now things are really easing.” McKenzie estimated a shortfall of 100,000 drivers had dropped to about 65,000.

Though the driver shortage is less severe, the industry has not addressed long-standing issues with recruiting and retention of an aging workforce.

Troy Davis
3d ago

brokers have dropped prices. the loads available have dropped by over half. it's not a trucking problem. the loads are not there and if they are the payout is not worth it a diesel at $6 a gallon.

DadOfMad
3d ago

welp since there was never a driver shortage I don't really know what to say... I'll continue to sit on my couch until freight and fuel prices work out so I can actually make money....

HO HO GO
2d ago

Being a independent trucker that runs the spot market...I've been asking for the last couple months, since freight is paying less , why are grocery prices still going up and say it's transportation cost?? Are you snowflakes starting to get a better picture now?

Benzinga

Benzinga

