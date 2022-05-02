ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Reward offered for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpwEo_0fQL2cGK00

Authorities are still on the hunt for an escaped inmate and missing correctional officer out of Lauderdale County, Alabama.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information surrounding their whereabouts.

The escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, is considered dangerous and the public needs to be on the lookout.

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 for the brutal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who are not related, were reported missing after leaving the jail Friday morning.

WHNT News 19 in Alabama said Vicky White has worked for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office for 16 years.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky left the detention center with Casey for a mental health evaluation with the plan for her to drop him off at the courthouse, and then go to see a doctor because she wasn't feeling well.

It was around 11 a.m. on Friday when the marked patrol car was found empty in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Sheriff Singleton said regardless of Vicky’s involvement, she could very well be in danger.

"Obviously, you know, we're looking at all angles, you know, did she assist him in escaping? That's obviously a possibility. So, we're looking into that as one angle of the investigation, was she kidnapped en route to the courthouse and taken against her will? That's obviously another angle we're looking to,” Sheriff Singleton said.

Casey is believed to be a serious threat to the public, so do not approach if you see him.

Anyone with information on Casey's location or Vicki's disappearance is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The sheriff's office plans to update the public later Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Background on Inmate Casey White

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police#Crime Spree#U S Marshals#The U S Marshals Service#Whnt News 19#Sheriff Singleton
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy