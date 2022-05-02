Reward offered for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

Authorities are still on the hunt for an escaped inmate and missing correctional officer out of Lauderdale County, Alabama.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information surrounding their whereabouts.

The escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, is considered dangerous and the public needs to be on the lookout.

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 for the brutal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who are not related, were reported missing after leaving the jail Friday morning.

WHNT News 19 in Alabama said Vicky White has worked for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office for 16 years.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky left the detention center with Casey for a mental health evaluation with the plan for her to drop him off at the courthouse, and then go to see a doctor because she wasn't feeling well.

It was around 11 a.m. on Friday when the marked patrol car was found empty in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Sheriff Singleton said regardless of Vicky’s involvement, she could very well be in danger.

"Obviously, you know, we're looking at all angles, you know, did she assist him in escaping? That's obviously a possibility. So, we're looking into that as one angle of the investigation, was she kidnapped en route to the courthouse and taken against her will? That's obviously another angle we're looking to,” Sheriff Singleton said.

Casey is believed to be a serious threat to the public, so do not approach if you see him.

Anyone with information on Casey's location or Vicki's disappearance is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The sheriff's office plans to update the public later Monday morning.