Storm Lake April Weather Statistics

A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds and up to 24 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and likely to continue through Wednesday evening.
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
KIMBALL, Neb. — Snow in the Nebraska panhandle is causing travel issues and closures Monday morning on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, I-80 is closed from Sidney — exit 59 — to Wyoming "because of multiple crashes." The area is under a winter weather...
The Storm Prediction Center expects that a tornado watch will be issued by mid-afternoon for portions of southern Wisconsin as well as north and central Illinois (see the discussion below). Mesoscale Discussion 0592 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1232 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Iowa...southwest Wisconsin...portions...
OTOE COUNTY, NE — The National Weather Service in Omaha says a pair of tornadoes touched down in southeast Nebraska Friday night. Damage survey teams were out in Otoe County Saturday between Sterling and Douglas and determined two EF-1 tornadoes hit the area as severe storms made their way through.
-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were rescued Sunday morning after becoming stranded on the Upper Iowa River. The sheriff’s office said it was called at 11:50 a.m. near 345th St. in Freemont Township north of Kendallville. The three people, all from Illinois, were kayaking and had left from...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids emergency responders pulled a man out of the Cedar River Monday. Cedar Rapids firefighters say the man was in the water and was being carried downstream rapidly as they arrived. KCRG / TV reports water rescue ropes were deployed over the side of a bridge but the victim wasn’t able to maintain his grip. A swift water boat crew was launched and managed to rescue the man by bringing him onto the inflatable boat. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for a medical evaluation.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A busy Des Moines bridge that was closed by city officials after a contractor error will reopen Monday. The Second Avenue Bridge and the Birdland Drive Bridge were shut down completely in mid-April. City leaders had hoped to keep at least one lane open while...
Showers and thunderstorms the past two days have brought heavy rainfall over much of SW Iowa and the Missouri border, as cool and wet weather retains its grip on Central Iowa’s forecast. Late Friday night, strong thunderstorms brought severe weather and tornadoes to Kansas, with the same system then pushing heavy rain into SW Iowa […]
WATERLOO – A Friday night fishing excursion turned out to be yet another example of an “adventure on the Cedar River” for two best friends after they possibly saved the life of a man who was floating on the waterway inside a car. Bryan Olson and Rodney...
