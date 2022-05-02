ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ameren Says Energy Bills Will be Going Up

wtyefm.com
 3 days ago

(Undated) – Like everything else, energy costs are going up. Officials with Ameren Illinois are warning customers their...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

City reminds people about increase in sewer rate

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said they would like to remind people that per City Ordinance § 51.35, a scheduled rate increase will take effect on their utility bill due in June for all City Storm and Sanitary Sewer charges for the period beginning on April 1. According to officials, the purpose of this […]
DANVILLE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

More than $4M available to Illinois residents in TurboTax settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States, including over 130,000 residents in Illinois, who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services. More than $4 million in relief will be available to Illinois consumers. Under the...
FOX2Now

Planting weather is coming for Illinois farms

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After one of the coldest, wettest Aprils on record, Nutrien’s Eric Snodgrass says that will reverse beginning next week. “After we get past this weekend, the pattern opens up to a big ridge,” Snodgrass said. “It’s so funny to think by early next week we’re going to be talking about temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s and with that some dry weather coming in. I have a feeling that with planting we are going to move very very quickly just staring with early next week. So we are going to make up for some lost time, but just remember, this whole crop is going to go in in a tight window, which means its all going to go through all of the crop stages in a tight windows, which means its all going to be vulnerable at the same time. So its going to open up, but its one of those things where its going to keep the crop in a vulnerable stage going through the growing season. And that’s what it means when you lose about 4 weeks. We would have loved to have been planting about 4 weeks ago, as soon as we could there in April, but unfortunately it was just too wet, so its going to be a really compressed season. Good news is, in this part of the world we’ll get enough GDU’s but the time we get to our first frost date to not worry about the crop getting hit, but its something that for the folks to the north of us might be considering to be a source of risk this year.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Ameren Illinois
WAND TV

Pritzker announces $250 million in grant awards for small businesses

(WAND) - During National Small Business Week, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the full $250 million in relief funds have been granted through the Back to Business (B2B) program. Nearly 6,500 grants were given to small businesses in over 475 cities and...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy