UFC

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0fQKy3l600

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 14 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 12.30am BST (4.30pm PT, 6.30pm CT, 7.30pm ET) on Sunday morning, with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jLLu_0fQKy3l600

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Davey Grant vs Louis Smolka (bantamweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)

Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

Prelims

Viviane Araujo vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick (lightweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Comments / 1

