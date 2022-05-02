ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Voices: Palestine is bleeding: My friend was murdered by Israeli soldiers

By Amjad Abu el Ezz
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUbqx_0fQKxcKx00

The Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish once wrote: “If you come back home alive, as rhyme returns, unharmed, say to yourself, thank you!”

Unfortunately for you, my friend Fawaz Hamayel, you did not return to your home alive. Rather, you returned a martyr, carried on the shoulders of your friends and family. Your picture is waiting for its turn to be added to the murals of your town, Beita, whose mountains embrace your body, as your soul flutters over its mountains.

We despair, for the walls on the main streets of Beita have been filled with pictures of those killed by Israeli occupation forces – including a student, teacher, university doctor and engineer.

Beita, which has a long history of struggle, did not hesitate to provide its best youth to defend its land and expel the settlers, including from Mount Sabih, which is threatened with confiscation to establish the settler outpost of Evytar.

Last July, as a result of the activities of the youth of Beita and their commitment to popular resistance, the Israeli army was forced to evacuate the settlers from Evytar outpost – their buildings, however, have remained, guarded by the Israeli army.

Beita’s 17,000 residents have paid a heavy price for popular resistance against the occupiers. According to UN figures, at least 180 people have been injured by live fire, another 1,000 by “rubber” bullets and sponge rounds, and over 4,200 have suffered from tear gas inhalation .

Collective punishment policies have included mass arrests and the revocation of work permits, while Israeli military bulldozers have razed agricultural roads and destroyed olive trees.

My friend Fawaz Hamayel, we grew up in the blink of an eye. You were my classmate at school, and my colleague at university. We shared the love of the land, nature and olives. We shared belonging to the homeland at the expense of belonging to any faction or political party.

You spent the 46 years of your life, with your three sons, steadfastly on and defending Beita’s mountains. The homeland was your life and your cause altogether. To quote Darwish once more, whose poetry and prose I would hear in the mountains: “The homeland is the longing for death in order to restore the truth, and the land. The homeland is not land, but the land and the truth together. The truth is with you, and the land is with them”.

Today I miss Fawaz. I look for his face in the faces of other people, and I have the feeling that I will catch a glimpse of him in the places where I used to see him. I still do not believe that Fawaz was martyred and will not return, a feeling shared by everyone who knew Fawaz. Perhaps his powerful presence, personality, originality, his activity, is the reason why those around him do not accept his premature absence.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

To Fawaz I say, your memory was a moving archive for the town of which you became a spokesperson, for Palestine and the world. You befriended everyone and everyone loved you. With your absence, we lost a real and legitimate popular leader.

Furthermore, after your cold-blooded execution, how will we convince the new generation of Palestinians to adopt the option of popular resistance that you defended, believed in and promoted among the youth of the town?

Here in Beita, your death has left us with a sense of orphanhood. Superficially, we are alive and you are dead. But the truth is that we live a life of death; running after the rainbow, having fun, laughing and crying, carrying our cares, and quarrelling over the wreckage of the world.

Who will stop the bleeding of Beita, the town that resists alone?

Dr Amjad Abu el Ezz is head of the social studies department at the Arab American University, Ramallah

Comments / 29

Related
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Three People Killed In Suspected Palestinian Attack In Israel

At least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on the country's independence day. Witnesses and emergency responders said the attackers used axes. Police set up roadblocks to try to catch the assailants who fled the scene, about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Darwish
The Independent

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he's innocent

Nearly six years after Israel accused Mohammed el-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention.World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. El-Halabi's lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago. Closing arguments ended in September.The prosecution has requested another hearing Monday...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Palestinians#United Nations#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
US News and World Report

Holy Fire Lights up Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - With processions, chants and ululations, thousands of Christian Palestinians and pilgrims celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday, the first to be held since Israel imposed new restrictions on attendance. Citing public safety, Israeli authorities sought to limit participation to...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy