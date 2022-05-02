60s return Tuesday, then more wet weather moves in

Finally, some much-needed rain and snow! This is the first significant precipitation in about six weeks. The rainfall has added up to around 0.50"-0.75" across the metro-area.. It's not enough to break the drought by any means, but welcomed!

Highs Monday stayed chilly, in the 40s. Skies gradually clear overnight, with lows dropping to the low to mid-30s by morning and some areas of patchy fog.

Tuesday will start dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s for the metro area.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

We're in for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the 70s for Thursday, then 80s return Friday and Saturday!

Denver7 Weather

