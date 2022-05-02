Pedestrian hit and killed in Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County.
The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian's identity is unknown at this time.
