Washington, IA

2nd Annual Spring Craft Fair in Washington this Weekend

By Sam McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s annual craft fair returns for its second year this Mother’s Day weekend with a bouquet of offerings for kids and adults to enjoy. The public can shop from around 80 craft, food, and beverage vendors downtown, and the...

