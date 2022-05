Owners of about 230 acres between Booneville Road and Raccoon River Drive in unincorporated Dallas County are exploring development of a transload facility on the site. The development would include spaces for a manufacturing facility. The rendering above shows an example of how the site, immediately west of a Microsoft datacenter development, could be developed. Rendering courtesy city of West Des Moines.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO